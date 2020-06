Amenities

Summer Key - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Summer Key. This unit is located on the 3rd story. The Summer Key community is conveniently located near JTB with easy access to I-95 and I-295! Has a washer & dryer! Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4125171)