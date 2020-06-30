4974 Paris Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

This quiet updated apartment will feel like home each day you walk in. The cozy living area is filled with natural light and the whole unit has been recently updated. Enjoy central HVAC and ceramic tile floors to make house keeping a breeze!



Features:

- Huge Yard

- Private Patio

- HVAC Units

- Stainless Steel Stove

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $650



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.