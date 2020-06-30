All apartments in Jacksonville
4974 Paris Avenue

4974 Paris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4974 Paris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This quiet updated apartment will feel like home each day you walk in. The cozy living area is filled with natural light and the whole unit has been recently updated. Enjoy central HVAC and ceramic tile floors to make house keeping a breeze!

Features:
- Huge Yard
- Private Patio
- HVAC Units
- Stainless Steel Stove
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $650

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4974 Paris Avenue have any available units?
4974 Paris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4974 Paris Avenue have?
Some of 4974 Paris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4974 Paris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4974 Paris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4974 Paris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4974 Paris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4974 Paris Avenue offer parking?
No, 4974 Paris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4974 Paris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4974 Paris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4974 Paris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4974 Paris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4974 Paris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4974 Paris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4974 Paris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4974 Paris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

