Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cute and cozy 2 story home that has just been remodeled. New paint and flooring throughout, along with new fixtures/bathroom. New AC and fridge, Covered carport on a nice lot. Vacant; Supra lockbox; Go and show. NO PETS! 600 or better credit score, no evictions or bankruptcies in the last 7 years, clean criminal background check, 2 years rental history. Rent is $1,025; security deposit is 1st months rent. Application fee $50 per adult.