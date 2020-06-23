4918 Dallen Lea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy all-tile 3 bedroom one and half bath has a comfortable 1483 square feet of living area. Enclosed front porch protects you from he weather when hunting for your keys. The home features a family room and enclosed front porch. Modern kitchen with black appliances and white cabinets with stylish granite counter-tops. Built in microwave and pantry. Master bathroom offers a low entry tiled shower. Both bathrooms have windows to let in lots of natural light. Large back yard with patio. To view call 321-473-0160. This is a pet friendly home. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.