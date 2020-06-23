All apartments in Jacksonville
4918 Dallen Lea Drive

4918 Dallen Lea Drive
Location

4918 Dallen Lea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
This cozy all-tile 3 bedroom one and half bath has a comfortable 1483 square feet of living area. Enclosed front porch protects you from he weather when hunting for your keys. The home features a family room and enclosed front porch. Modern kitchen with black appliances and white cabinets with stylish granite counter-tops. Built in microwave and pantry. Master bathroom offers a low entry tiled shower. Both bathrooms have windows to let in lots of natural light. Large back yard with patio. To view call 321-473-0160. This is a pet friendly home. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have any available units?
4918 Dallen Lea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have?
Some of 4918 Dallen Lea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Dallen Lea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Dallen Lea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Dallen Lea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive offer parking?
No, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have a pool?
No, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have accessible units?
No, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Dallen Lea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
