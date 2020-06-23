This cozy all-tile 3 bedroom one and half bath has a comfortable 1483 square feet of living area. Enclosed front porch protects you from he weather when hunting for your keys. The home features a family room and enclosed front porch. Modern kitchen with black appliances and white cabinets with stylish granite counter-tops. Built in microwave and pantry. Master bathroom offers a low entry tiled shower. Both bathrooms have windows to let in lots of natural light. Large back yard with patio. To view call 321-473-0160. This is a pet friendly home. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Dallen Lea Drive have any available units?
4918 Dallen Lea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.