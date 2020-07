Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful, clean, ready to move into 3rd floor unit overlooking lake. Nice floor plan with open kitchen. Split bedrooms. All appliances there including washer and dryer. Walk to club house for swim or workout. Enjoy the green area to take walks. Close to Town Center and Connector Rds. Credit and background check required with $50. application fee per adults. Utilities to be provided by tenant.