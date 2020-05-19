4906 BRIGHTON DR

Amenities

Spacious Single Family home that has been wonderfully maintained! Front formal living room offers built in's and large bay windows that allow in lots of natural light! Spacious family room in rear of home as well! Eating Space right off of kitchen. Huge Laundry room of the kitchen with bonus room- great for home office! Three other bedrooms on opposite side of home that share an updated bath. Great Size yard for the entire family to enjoy and for entertaining! Fenced and offers a Hot Tub. Close to major highways, dining, and shopping! Come see today! Hot Tub is AS IS.