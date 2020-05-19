All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4906 BRIGHTON DR
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

4906 BRIGHTON DR

4906 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Brighton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Spacious Single Family home that has been wonderfully maintained! Front formal living room offers built in's and large bay windows that allow in lots of natural light! Spacious family room in rear of home as well! Eating Space right off of kitchen. Huge Laundry room of the kitchen with bonus room- great for home office! Three other bedrooms on opposite side of home that share an updated bath. Great Size yard for the entire family to enjoy and for entertaining! Fenced and offers a Hot Tub. Close to major highways, dining, and shopping! Come see today! Hot Tub is AS IS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have any available units?
4906 BRIGHTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have?
Some of 4906 BRIGHTON DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 BRIGHTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4906 BRIGHTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 BRIGHTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 4906 BRIGHTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR offer parking?
No, 4906 BRIGHTON DR does not offer parking.
Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 BRIGHTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have a pool?
No, 4906 BRIGHTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have accessible units?
No, 4906 BRIGHTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 BRIGHTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 BRIGHTON DR has units with dishwashers.
