3/2/1 Townhouse in highly desirable gated community of Clifton Village. Very light and bright open floorplan to include tile floors throughout the first floor, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, huge master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk in closet and laundry on second floor with bedrooms. Sliding glass doors open to screened lanai and beautiful serene lake view. Unit has an attached 1 car garage and is located across from the pool for convenience.