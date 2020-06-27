All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

4847 RIVERDALE RD

4847 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4847 Riverdale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home, Separate Living and Dining Rooms-Newer Kitchen-Hardwood/Carpet-CH&A-Fans-Kitchen Equipped-Washer/Dryer Hookups-Deck-Carport-Fenced Rear Yard-Off Street Parking. Cat Okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have any available units?
4847 RIVERDALE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have?
Some of 4847 RIVERDALE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 RIVERDALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
4847 RIVERDALE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 RIVERDALE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4847 RIVERDALE RD is pet friendly.
Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD offer parking?
Yes, 4847 RIVERDALE RD offers parking.
Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 RIVERDALE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have a pool?
No, 4847 RIVERDALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have accessible units?
No, 4847 RIVERDALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 RIVERDALE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4847 RIVERDALE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
