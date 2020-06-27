4847 RIVERDALE RD

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home, Separate Living and Dining Rooms-Newer Kitchen-Hardwood/Carpet-CH&A-Fans-Kitchen Equipped-Washer/Dryer Hookups-Deck-Carport-Fenced Rear Yard-Off Street Parking. Cat Okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
