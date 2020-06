4841 BRIERWOOD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

TENANT OCCUPPIED, MUST HAVE CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT. DO NOT APPROACH DOOR OR YARD. RECENTLY UPDATED WITH NEW PAINT, TILE (all hard floors), NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. HOME HAS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS AN ENORMOUS MASTER BEDROOM (FORMERLY TWO BEDROOMS), STUDY/DINING OR 3RD BEDROOM-NO CLOSET), LARGE FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER, LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD, SOLAR/ELECTRIC WATER HEATER AND CEILING FANS, 2 CAR GARAGE & GARAGE DOOR OPENER, . BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE SHOWER (NO TUB).