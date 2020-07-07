4839 Appleton Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e728ef90a3 ---- This BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you !It features remodeled kitchen, new flooring and updated appliances. Fully fenced in backyard with new back porch, and indoor laundry room. The home is centrally located and convenient to shopping, entertainment and schools. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.