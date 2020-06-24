All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4812 PALMER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4812 PALMER AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4812 PALMER AVE

4812 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4812 Palmer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 PALMER AVE have any available units?
4812 PALMER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 PALMER AVE have?
Some of 4812 PALMER AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 PALMER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4812 PALMER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 PALMER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 PALMER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4812 PALMER AVE offer parking?
No, 4812 PALMER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4812 PALMER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 PALMER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 PALMER AVE have a pool?
No, 4812 PALMER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4812 PALMER AVE have accessible units?
No, 4812 PALMER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 PALMER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 PALMER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia