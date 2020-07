Amenities

WESTSIDE HOME FOR RENT. Located at the corner of Stimson and Ulmer. If coming from Cassatt, turn onto Ulmer which is next to the Honda dealership -- 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living - dining room, kitchen ( R/R/DW) CHA, washer-dryer hookup, vinyl plank flooring, carport, approx. 1509 SF, may consider pet with non refundable pet fee, no smoking, $1200 Sec Deposit, ( AV sh/fm ) available now