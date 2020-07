Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath end unit townhome is nicely updated and move in ready! Comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer. Highlights are a jack and jill bathroom, one car garage, dark laminate flooring, private back yard and much more. This community has a pool, playground and all grounds maintenance is included in the rent. With easy access to I295, this central location is the perfect place to call home!