All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4650 LENOX AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4650 LENOX AVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

4650 LENOX AVE

4650 Lenox Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4650 Lenox Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 LENOX AVE have any available units?
4650 LENOX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4650 LENOX AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4650 LENOX AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 LENOX AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE offer parking?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE have a pool?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE have accessible units?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 LENOX AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4650 LENOX AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia