Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

4623 MANCHESTER RD

4623 Manchester Road · (904) 349-5113
Location

4623 Manchester Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKESHORE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west to Blanding, slight left on Bayview, left on Manchester. 3 BR, 2 BA, large living room, formal dining room, sunroom, lovely updated kitchen (R/R/DW, MW), new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, approx. 1448 sf, ceiling fans and window coverings. completely remodeled home with beautiful refinished original wood floors, fenced backyard with storage bldg, $1450 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF. [AVLB DSW] available 6/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have any available units?
4623 MANCHESTER RD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have?
Some of 4623 MANCHESTER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 MANCHESTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
4623 MANCHESTER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 MANCHESTER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4623 MANCHESTER RD is pet friendly.
Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD offer parking?
No, 4623 MANCHESTER RD does not offer parking.
Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4623 MANCHESTER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have a pool?
No, 4623 MANCHESTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have accessible units?
No, 4623 MANCHESTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 MANCHESTER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4623 MANCHESTER RD has units with dishwashers.
