4623 MANCHESTER RD

Amenities
LAKESHORE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west to Blanding, slight left on Bayview, left on Manchester. 3 BR, 2 BA, large living room, formal dining room, sunroom, lovely updated kitchen (R/R/DW, MW), new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, approx. 1448 sf, ceiling fans and window coverings. completely remodeled home with beautiful refinished original wood floors, fenced backyard with storage bldg, $1450 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider small pet w/NRPF. [AVLB DSW] available 6/10