Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4614 CATES AVE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

4614 CATES AVE

4614 Cates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Cates Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Welcome home to your like new rental home in an established neighborhood of Ortega Manor. 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home with tile in kitchen & bathroom. Large windows throughout which provides plenty of natural light. Master bedroom is oversized w/ two closets. As you enter the foyer, walk left to enter combination family & dining room or use the whole space as the family room. The large kitchen has plenty of space for kitchen table. New appliances, cabinets galore & washer /dryer. Back to foyer- walk right, this leads to the room referred to as a flex space. Circular drive, large private fenced backyard with screened in porch. 1.5 miles to NAS JAX, downtown, schools & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 CATES AVE have any available units?
4614 CATES AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 CATES AVE have?
Some of 4614 CATES AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 CATES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4614 CATES AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 CATES AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4614 CATES AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4614 CATES AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4614 CATES AVE does offer parking.
Does 4614 CATES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4614 CATES AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 CATES AVE have a pool?
No, 4614 CATES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4614 CATES AVE have accessible units?
No, 4614 CATES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 CATES AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 CATES AVE has units with dishwashers.
