4614 CATES AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Welcome home to your like new rental home in an established neighborhood of Ortega Manor. 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home with tile in kitchen & bathroom. Large windows throughout which provides plenty of natural light. Master bedroom is oversized w/ two closets. As you enter the foyer, walk left to enter combination family & dining room or use the whole space as the family room. The large kitchen has plenty of space for kitchen table. New appliances, cabinets galore & washer /dryer. Back to foyer- walk right, this leads to the room referred to as a flex space. Circular drive, large private fenced backyard with screened in porch. 1.5 miles to NAS JAX, downtown, schools & shopping.