4611 Aberdare Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Property Id: 291163



Come check out this spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with a partially fenced yard, large bedrooms and living room. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,075 and Security Deposit: $1,075. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291163

Property Id 291163



(RLNE5820116)