Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4611 Aberdare Ave N
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

4611 Aberdare Ave N

4611 North Aberdare Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4611 North Aberdare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Property Id: 291163

Come check out this spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with a partially fenced yard, large bedrooms and living room. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,075 and Security Deposit: $1,075. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291163
Property Id 291163

(RLNE5820116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have any available units?
4611 Aberdare Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have?
Some of 4611 Aberdare Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Aberdare Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Aberdare Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Aberdare Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Aberdare Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N offer parking?
No, 4611 Aberdare Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Aberdare Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have a pool?
No, 4611 Aberdare Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4611 Aberdare Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Aberdare Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Aberdare Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

