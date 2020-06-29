All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4

4565 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Lexington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Centrally located to bus, highways and shopping malls. newly remodeled with tiles, kitchen and bathroom. brand new tile flooring. will make necessary changes for the right tenant.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have any available units?
4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 offer parking?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have a pool?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have accessible units?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 Lexington Avenue Unit: 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

