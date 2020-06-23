4536 ARTHUR DURHAM DR

Amenities

Oakwood floors - Large family room/Den - CB storage building in the back - Formal dining room - Living room - Master bedroom has a tiled shower - Electric and Gas property.Window unit air conditioner is AS-ISExisting wood floors to be cleaned, flooring in large family room to be replaced with wood look vinyl planks, and carpet in bedrooms will be removed and the existing wood flooring underneath will be cleaned and polished.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.