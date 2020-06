Amenities

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT: I-10 to Rossevelt Blvd, right on Plymouth, right on Hamilton, left on Attleboro. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and dining, kitchen (R/R/DW,), CHA, adorable sunroom off bedroom, front porch, hardwood floors, approx 1012 sf, washer/dryer hookup, may consider SMALL(35lbs) pet w/NRPF, outside smoking only $1050 sec dep, 1 year lease [VNSLB DE] available now