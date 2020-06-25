All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR

4510 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4510 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAYTIFUL NEWER 3 STY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COMM CONVENOENT TO MAJOR SHOPPING AT ST JOHN'S TOWN CENTER FIRST FLOOR TIED FOYER LEADS TO 4TH BR AT BACK LARGER THAN THE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH AND COVERED PATIO. 2nd FLOOR HAS HUGE LR/DR COMBO AND TILED UPGRADED E/I KIT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES NICE POWDER RM & DECK 3rd FLOOR HAS MASTER WITH BIG W/I CLOSET & TWO OTHER NICE BR's UTIL CLOSET HAS WASHER & DRYER INCL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have any available units?
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have?
Some of 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR offers parking.
Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have a pool?
No, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have accessible units?
No, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia