4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR

4510 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Windy Hill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAYTIFUL NEWER 3 STY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COMM CONVENOENT TO MAJOR SHOPPING AT ST JOHN'S TOWN CENTER FIRST FLOOR TIED FOYER LEADS TO 4TH BR AT BACK LARGER THAN THE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH AND COVERED PATIO. 2nd FLOOR HAS HUGE LR/DR COMBO AND TILED UPGRADED E/I KIT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES NICE POWDER RM & DECK 3rd FLOOR HAS MASTER WITH BIG W/I CLOSET & TWO OTHER NICE BR's UTIL CLOSET HAS WASHER & DRYER INCL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
