4510 CONGRESSIONAL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAYTIFUL NEWER 3 STY TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE COMM CONVENOENT TO MAJOR SHOPPING AT ST JOHN'S TOWN CENTER FIRST FLOOR TIED FOYER LEADS TO 4TH BR AT BACK LARGER THAN THE MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH AND COVERED PATIO. 2nd FLOOR HAS HUGE LR/DR COMBO AND TILED UPGRADED E/I KIT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES NICE POWDER RM & DECK 3rd FLOOR HAS MASTER WITH BIG W/I CLOSET & TWO OTHER NICE BR's UTIL CLOSET HAS WASHER & DRYER INCL.