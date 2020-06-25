4471 Loveland Pass Drive E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon- Weston Single Family Home For Rent - All Fresh Paint and all new flooring going into this rental home!!



This three-bedroom, two-bath home offers an open floor plan for living and dining area and tile fireplace. Galley style kitchen, with a small bar top. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet, sink vanity and private tub/toilet water closet.



The guest bedrooms are at the front of the home with a hall bath just off the entry. Neutral color walls and carpet, wood-like vinyl planking going into bahs, kitchen and living spaces, two-car garage with opener and laundry hooks ups in garage. The back yard is open with a small patio with a sliding glass door opening. Wooded view to the back of the home.



An updated interior picture will be posted after turnkey work is completed by the 11/1/2019.



(RLNE2104559)