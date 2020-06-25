All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4471 Loveland Pass Drive E.

4471 Loveland Pass Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

4471 Loveland Pass Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

Coming Soon- Weston Single Family Home For Rent - All Fresh Paint and all new flooring going into this rental home!!

This three-bedroom, two-bath home offers an open floor plan for living and dining area and tile fireplace. Galley style kitchen, with a small bar top. Nice size master bedroom with walk-in closet, sink vanity and private tub/toilet water closet.

The guest bedrooms are at the front of the home with a hall bath just off the entry. Neutral color walls and carpet, wood-like vinyl planking going into bahs, kitchen and living spaces, two-car garage with opener and laundry hooks ups in garage. The back yard is open with a small patio with a sliding glass door opening. Wooded view to the back of the home.

An updated interior picture will be posted after turnkey work is completed by the 11/1/2019.

(RLNE2104559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have any available units?
4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have?
Some of 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. currently offering any rent specials?
4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. is pet friendly.
Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. offer parking?
Yes, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. offers parking.
Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have a pool?
No, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. does not have a pool.
Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have accessible units?
No, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. does not have accessible units.
Does 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4471 Loveland Pass Drive E. does not have units with dishwashers.
