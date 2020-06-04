All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

4440 CAPITAL DOME DR

4440 Capital Dome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Capital Dome Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs. On the second level you have a large open kitchen. This kitchen has been completely remodeled from head to toe! Nice stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry! There is a half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen overlooking a beautiful lake! The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The entire 1st floor has tile flooring, the 2nd floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring and the 3rd floor features carpeting in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have any available units?
4440 CAPITAL DOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have?
Some of 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4440 CAPITAL DOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR offer parking?
Yes, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR offers parking.
Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have a pool?
No, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have a pool.
Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have accessible units?
No, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
