4440 CAPITAL DOME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a half bathroom downstairs. On the second level you have a large open kitchen. This kitchen has been completely remodeled from head to toe! Nice stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new cabinetry! There is a half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen overlooking a beautiful lake! The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The entire 1st floor has tile flooring, the 2nd floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring and the 3rd floor features carpeting in the bedrooms.