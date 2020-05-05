All apartments in Jacksonville
4433 Winderbrook Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

4433 Winderbrook Court

4433 Winderbrook Court · (904) 584-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4433 Winderbrook Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Kitchen features black appliances, vinyl plank flooring, along with eat-in kitchen area
•New luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout main living areas
•Bedrooms located on second floor all carpeted
•Wood burning fireplace
•Storage room off back patio
•Fenced backyard
•Laundry room closet located off kitchen with hook ups
•End unit

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Winderbrook Court have any available units?
4433 Winderbrook Court has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 Winderbrook Court have?
Some of 4433 Winderbrook Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Winderbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Winderbrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Winderbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 Winderbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 4433 Winderbrook Court offer parking?
No, 4433 Winderbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 4433 Winderbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 Winderbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Winderbrook Court have a pool?
No, 4433 Winderbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 4433 Winderbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 4433 Winderbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Winderbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4433 Winderbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
