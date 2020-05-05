4433 Winderbrook Court

Amenities
•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
•Kitchen features black appliances, vinyl plank flooring, along with eat-in kitchen area
•New luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout main living areas
•Bedrooms located on second floor all carpeted
•Wood burning fireplace
•Storage room off back patio
•Fenced backyard
•Laundry room closet located off kitchen with hook ups
•End unit
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.