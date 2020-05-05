4433 Winderbrook Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome

•Kitchen features black appliances, vinyl plank flooring, along with eat-in kitchen area

•New luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout main living areas

•Bedrooms located on second floor all carpeted

•Wood burning fireplace

•Storage room off back patio

•Fenced backyard

•Laundry room closet located off kitchen with hook ups

•End unit



Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.