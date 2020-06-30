4427 Windergate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms

•One story

•Split bedrooms

•Wood burning stone corner fireplace

•Kitchen opens into dining/living room area

•Storage room off back patio

•Metal storage unit in back yard

•End unit

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary.

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.