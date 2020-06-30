All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

4427 Windergate Drive

4427 Windergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms
•One story
•Split bedrooms
•Wood burning stone corner fireplace
•Kitchen opens into dining/living room area
•Storage room off back patio
•Metal storage unit in back yard
•End unit
•Fenced backyard

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary.
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Windergate Drive have any available units?
4427 Windergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4427 Windergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Windergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Windergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Windergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive offer parking?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive have a pool?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Windergate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Windergate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

