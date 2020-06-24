All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

4410 MILLSTONE CT

4410 Millstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Millstone Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Spacious, immaculate UPDATED END-UNIT 3/2.5 townhome in the heart of Mandarin, convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, etc. Special features include private courtyard entry, lrg 2 car garage & good sized FENCED BACKYARD with room for kids to play in, plus a patio ready for bbq's with friends. Both full baths have been updated with beautiful tile surrounds & NEW CARPET was installed in the living area & all bdrms. Lrg tiled eat-in Kitchen is light & bright & all appls stay. Above the 2-bowl SS sink is a lrg pass-thru window that opens to a dining area in the expansive living space, featuring a stone fireplace, wetbar & French doors to patio. Huge Master Suite boasts beamed vaulted ceiling & a walk-in closet. This lovely home is in community & is truly move-in ready!PLEASE TAKE SHOES OF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have any available units?
4410 MILLSTONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have?
Some of 4410 MILLSTONE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 MILLSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4410 MILLSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 MILLSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 4410 MILLSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4410 MILLSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 MILLSTONE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have a pool?
No, 4410 MILLSTONE CT does not have a pool.
Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 4410 MILLSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 MILLSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 MILLSTONE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
