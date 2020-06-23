All apartments in Jacksonville
4407 QUEENSWAY DR
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

4407 QUEENSWAY DR

4407 Queensway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Queensway Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OUTSTANDING- FULLY REMODELLED HOME IN MANDARIN 2016. Starting at the top- new roof to the new hot water heater in the garage. Everything inside is remodeled, it's even been re- plumbed. Convenient access to major Highways and main roads like San Jose Blvd. Grocery store, restaurants, gas stations & shopping galore. Hop on to I-295 North and your at NASJAX in minutes. Wonderful neighborhood with all mature trees. You walk into this beautiful wide open room with high ceilings and faux stone fireplace. French doors lead you to two finished off enclosures. Fully tiled flooring except for carpet in bedrooms. Wonderful dining area with windows flows into family room. Inside laundry room. This home will not last long. Make your appointment to preview today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have any available units?
4407 QUEENSWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have?
Some of 4407 QUEENSWAY DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 QUEENSWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
4407 QUEENSWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 QUEENSWAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR offers parking.
Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have a pool?
No, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 QUEENSWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 QUEENSWAY DR has units with dishwashers.
