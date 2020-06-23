4407 QUEENSWAY DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OUTSTANDING- FULLY REMODELLED HOME IN MANDARIN 2016. Starting at the top- new roof to the new hot water heater in the garage. Everything inside is remodeled, it's even been re- plumbed. Convenient access to major Highways and main roads like San Jose Blvd. Grocery store, restaurants, gas stations & shopping galore. Hop on to I-295 North and your at NASJAX in minutes. Wonderful neighborhood with all mature trees. You walk into this beautiful wide open room with high ceilings and faux stone fireplace. French doors lead you to two finished off enclosures. Fully tiled flooring except for carpet in bedrooms. Wonderful dining area with windows flows into family room. Inside laundry room. This home will not last long. Make your appointment to preview today.