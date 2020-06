Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ORTEGA HOUSE FOR RENT. From Riverside, south on Roosevelt/US 17, right on Verna, left on Water Oak to house on right. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, LR/DR combination, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, wood and tile floors, washer/dryer (as is), bonus room, deck, patio, fenced back yard, 1 car garage, lawn service included in rent, $1450 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF [AVLB pm RS] available now