Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4387 ELLIPSE DR
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

4387 ELLIPSE DR

4387 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4387 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fully Furnished and ready for immediate occupancy! Perfect Location to everything happening in Jacksonville. Whether you want easy access to all of the shopping, restaurants & entertainment in St. John's Town Center or maybe easy access to the white sand beaches and the Atlantic Ocean via J. Turner Butler Blvd or downtown Jacksonville for Concerts, Sporting Events etc.. You couldn't dream of a better place to live than Georgetown in Town Center. This 3/3.5 townhome makes the perfect lock it & leave it homestead to live the active lifestyle described above and quick access to where ever you are pursuing your current career. One Car Garage, Gated Entry for Security and onsite Clubhouse, Exercise Room as well as the Community Pool round out your new lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4387 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4387 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4387 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4387 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4387 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4387 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4387 ELLIPSE DR offers parking.
Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4387 ELLIPSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4387 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4387 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4387 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4387 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.

