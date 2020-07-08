4387 ELLIPSE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Fully Furnished and ready for immediate occupancy! Perfect Location to everything happening in Jacksonville. Whether you want easy access to all of the shopping, restaurants & entertainment in St. John's Town Center or maybe easy access to the white sand beaches and the Atlantic Ocean via J. Turner Butler Blvd or downtown Jacksonville for Concerts, Sporting Events etc.. You couldn't dream of a better place to live than Georgetown in Town Center. This 3/3.5 townhome makes the perfect lock it & leave it homestead to live the active lifestyle described above and quick access to where ever you are pursuing your current career. One Car Garage, Gated Entry for Security and onsite Clubhouse, Exercise Room as well as the Community Pool round out your new lifestyle.