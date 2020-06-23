4370 Ellipse Dr

Amenities

Stunning 3 story townhome in Georgetown! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom three story townhome in Georgetown in the St Johns Town Center! This spacious townhome boasts over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. This home has brand new laminate flooring throughout the entire unit! The first level has a full bathroom and bedroom with private patio overlooking the lake! The second level features a oversized living room/dining room combination. There is also a patio located off the living room facing the lake! The kitchen is open and has beautiful black appliances. There is a half bathroom located on this floor as well. The third level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and full size washer/dryer. There is a single car attached garage included in this rental as well. You won't want to miss out on this rental! Georgetown is a gated community located near Publix and Top Golf in the St Johns Town Center!



No pets please!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7DhrLPQtRZq&mls=1



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



