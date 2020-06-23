All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4370 Ellipse Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4370 Ellipse Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4370 Ellipse Dr

4370 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4370 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
Stunning 3 story townhome in Georgetown! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom three story townhome in Georgetown in the St Johns Town Center! This spacious townhome boasts over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. This home has brand new laminate flooring throughout the entire unit! The first level has a full bathroom and bedroom with private patio overlooking the lake! The second level features a oversized living room/dining room combination. There is also a patio located off the living room facing the lake! The kitchen is open and has beautiful black appliances. There is a half bathroom located on this floor as well. The third level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and full size washer/dryer. There is a single car attached garage included in this rental as well. You won't want to miss out on this rental! Georgetown is a gated community located near Publix and Top Golf in the St Johns Town Center!

No pets please!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7DhrLPQtRZq&mls=1

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Ellipse Dr have any available units?
4370 Ellipse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 Ellipse Dr have?
Some of 4370 Ellipse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Ellipse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Ellipse Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Ellipse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4370 Ellipse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4370 Ellipse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Ellipse Dr does offer parking.
Does 4370 Ellipse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 Ellipse Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Ellipse Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4370 Ellipse Dr has a pool.
Does 4370 Ellipse Dr have accessible units?
No, 4370 Ellipse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Ellipse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4370 Ellipse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia