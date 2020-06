Amenities

MURRAY HILL 2ND FLR APT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, rt on Edgewood, left on Antisdale. 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), central heat & air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, approx 1060 sf, balcony off of living rm, just 3 short blocks to all the new restaurants and shops on Edgewood ave, separate storage/covered parking, $1025 security deposit, may consider small pet w/NRPF, 1 year lease [AVLB dsw] available now