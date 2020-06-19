All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

4324 DETAILLE DR

4324 Detaille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Detaille Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Cozy Northside 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home ready for new tenants. Has carport to keep you out of the rain. Very open floorplan with kitchen open to dining and dining open to living room.New appliances recently installed. Much remodeling has been done in the bathrooms. Washer/dryer hook up is in additional room off porch off kitchen.Nice wooden porch opens off master bedroom. Central heat and air.Yard is also fenced.No sign on property.All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have any available units?
4324 DETAILLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 DETAILLE DR have?
Some of 4324 DETAILLE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 DETAILLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4324 DETAILLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 DETAILLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4324 DETAILLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4324 DETAILLE DR offers parking.
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 DETAILLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have a pool?
No, 4324 DETAILLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have accessible units?
No, 4324 DETAILLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 DETAILLE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
