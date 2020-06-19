Cozy Northside 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home ready for new tenants. Has carport to keep you out of the rain. Very open floorplan with kitchen open to dining and dining open to living room.New appliances recently installed. Much remodeling has been done in the bathrooms. Washer/dryer hook up is in additional room off porch off kitchen.Nice wooden porch opens off master bedroom. Central heat and air.Yard is also fenced.No sign on property.All details must be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 DETAILLE DR have any available units?
4324 DETAILLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.