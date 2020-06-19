4324 DETAILLE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy Northside 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home ready for new tenants. Has carport to keep you out of the rain. Very open floorplan with kitchen open to dining and dining open to living room.New appliances recently installed. Much remodeling has been done in the bathrooms. Washer/dryer hook up is in additional room off porch off kitchen.Nice wooden porch opens off master bedroom. Central heat and air.Yard is also fenced.No sign on property.All details must be verified.