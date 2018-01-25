All apartments in Jacksonville
4256 San Juan Ave

4256 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4256 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 BR, 2 bath house in Fairfax. 1325 sq ft. Excellent walking neighborhood. One block to Publix and CVS. Two blocks to two parks. Two blocks to St. John’s River and Ortega River. Close to Ortega (1 minute), NAS (10 minutes), downtown (15 minutes). Completely refreshed and repainted. New carpet, new A/C, new cabinets, new bath fixtures. Rear deck and storage shed. Fenced yard. Off street parking. Dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Great landlord. $1200/month. $1200 deposit. Pets okay with $200 one-time fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 San Juan Ave have any available units?
4256 San Juan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 San Juan Ave have?
Some of 4256 San Juan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4256 San Juan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 San Juan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4256 San Juan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4256 San Juan Ave offers parking.
Does 4256 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 San Juan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 4256 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4256 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4256 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4256 San Juan Ave has units with dishwashers.

