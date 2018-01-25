4256 San Juan Ave

Amenities

3 BR, 2 bath house in Fairfax. 1325 sq ft. Excellent walking neighborhood. One block to Publix and CVS. Two blocks to two parks. Two blocks to St. John’s River and Ortega River. Close to Ortega (1 minute), NAS (10 minutes), downtown (15 minutes). Completely refreshed and repainted. New carpet, new A/C, new cabinets, new bath fixtures. Rear deck and storage shed. Fenced yard. Off street parking. Dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Great landlord. $1200/month. $1200 deposit. Pets okay with $200 one-time fee.