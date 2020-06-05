424 E Bay St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool concierge business center

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking pool

Upscale Resort Style Living on the St. Johns River - Enjoy upscale resort style living on the St. Johns River. This fully furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is an amazing find with club pool, concierge services, fitness center, business center, and 2 parking spaces. This home has a third floor bedroom/loft that can be used as an office or multipurpose room. Gorgeous bathrooms, huge closets, and riverfront terrace are just a few of the many features of this home. Walking distance to Jags game, Art walk, as well as numerous restaurants and venues. You will love living this Grand Waterfront L



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4920803)