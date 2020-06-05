All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

424 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Upscale Resort Style Living on the St. Johns River - Enjoy upscale resort style living on the St. Johns River. This fully furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is an amazing find with club pool, concierge services, fitness center, business center, and 2 parking spaces. This home has a third floor bedroom/loft that can be used as an office or multipurpose room. Gorgeous bathrooms, huge closets, and riverfront terrace are just a few of the many features of this home. Walking distance to Jags game, Art walk, as well as numerous restaurants and venues. You will love living this Grand Waterfront L

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 E Bay St have any available units?
424 E Bay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 E Bay St have?
Some of 424 E Bay St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 E Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
424 E Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 424 E Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 424 E Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 424 E Bay St offers parking.
Does 424 E Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 E Bay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E Bay St have a pool?
Yes, 424 E Bay St has a pool.
Does 424 E Bay St have accessible units?
No, 424 E Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 E Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
