423 Jessie St

Amenities
*Free Application* Quaint 2/1 in Springfield - $100 OFF FIRST MONTH!
Features:
- carpet floors in bedroos
- off-street parking
- 24/7 maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.