All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 423 Jessie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
423 Jessie St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

423 Jessie St

423 Jessie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

423 Jessie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Free Application* Quaint 2/1 in Springfield - $100 OFF FIRST MONTH!

Features:
- carpet floors in bedroos
- off-street parking
- 24/7 maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Jessie St have any available units?
423 Jessie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Jessie St have?
Some of 423 Jessie St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Jessie St currently offering any rent specials?
423 Jessie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Jessie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Jessie St is pet friendly.
Does 423 Jessie St offer parking?
Yes, 423 Jessie St offers parking.
Does 423 Jessie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Jessie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Jessie St have a pool?
No, 423 Jessie St does not have a pool.
Does 423 Jessie St have accessible units?
No, 423 Jessie St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Jessie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Jessie St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia