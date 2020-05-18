423 Jessie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Free Application* Quaint 2/1 in Springfield - $100 OFF FIRST MONTH!



Features:

- carpet floors in bedroos

- off-street parking

- 24/7 maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.