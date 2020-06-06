All apartments in Jacksonville
4226 Lane Avenue South
4226 Lane Avenue South

4226 Lane Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Lane Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home convenient to shopping and interstate - 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new counter-tops and new cabinets that provide plenty of storage
Upgraded bathroom & kitchen cabinets
Laminate floors in all common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms
Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & large walk-in closet
Hallway bathroom with tub
Den or playroom
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard
Enclosed garage/workshop
Circular driveway for easy entry/exit

Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4645678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Lane Avenue South have any available units?
4226 Lane Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Lane Avenue South have?
Some of 4226 Lane Avenue South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Lane Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Lane Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Lane Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4226 Lane Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4226 Lane Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4226 Lane Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4226 Lane Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Lane Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Lane Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4226 Lane Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Lane Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4226 Lane Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Lane Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Lane Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
