4226 Lane Avenue South

Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home convenient to shopping and interstate - 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home

Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new counter-tops and new cabinets that provide plenty of storage

Upgraded bathroom & kitchen cabinets

Laminate floors in all common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms

Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & large walk-in closet

Hallway bathroom with tub

Den or playroom

Nice established neighborhood

Fully fenced backyard

Enclosed garage/workshop

Circular driveway for easy entry/exit



Security deposit may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE4645678)