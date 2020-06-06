4226 Lane Avenue South

Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home convenient to shopping and interstate - 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
Kitchen fully remodeled offering new appliances, new counter-tops and new cabinets that provide plenty of storage
Upgraded bathroom & kitchen cabinets
Laminate floors in all common areas with new carpet in the bedrooms
Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower & large walk-in closet
Hallway bathroom with tub
Den or playroom
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard
Enclosed garage/workshop
Circular driveway for easy entry/exit
Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
