4223 Winderpark Court

Amenities
Two Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Mandarin -
2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome
Kitchen offers all appliances including dishwasher and refrigerator with breakfast bar
Large living room & dining room combo with corner stoned wood burning fireplace
Washer and dryer connection
Half bathroom downstairs
New Carpet
Upstairs each bedroom has it's own bathroom
Backyard with storage closet off back patio and wood deck over looking water
Located in the "Townhomes of Windermere" subdivision close to shopping, restaurants and I-295
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
No Pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5349053)