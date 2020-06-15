All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4222 HIGHWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4222 HIGHWOOD DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:50 PM

4222 HIGHWOOD DR

4222 Highwood Drive · (904) 894-3583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4222 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious and beautiful Pulte Town home 3BD / 2.5 BA with 1 car garage in popular gated IRONWOOD Community, move-in ready and well cared for. Enjoy 2 pools, 2 gyms, a clubhouse and playground for kids! Town home boasts of 42'' cabinets, quartz counter tops, neutral colors, open lay-out, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, all appliances included with washer and dryer, a screened back patio with a private backyard. Fantastic location close to all major roads, downtown JAX, St Johns Town Center, St Vincent Hospital, Tinseltown and more! Close drive to the Beach! Tenant to obtain HOA approval prior to move in and pay any fees associated with the approval. there is a $15 pest control fee every month additional to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have any available units?
4222 HIGHWOOD DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have?
Some of 4222 HIGHWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 HIGHWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4222 HIGHWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 HIGHWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR does offer parking.
Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 HIGHWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 HIGHWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4222 HIGHWOOD DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity