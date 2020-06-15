4222 HIGHWOOD DR

Amenities

Spacious and beautiful Pulte Town home 3BD / 2.5 BA with 1 car garage in popular gated IRONWOOD Community, move-in ready and well cared for. Enjoy 2 pools, 2 gyms, a clubhouse and playground for kids! Town home boasts of 42'' cabinets, quartz counter tops, neutral colors, open lay-out, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, all appliances included with washer and dryer, a screened back patio with a private backyard. Fantastic location close to all major roads, downtown JAX, St Johns Town Center, St Vincent Hospital, Tinseltown and more! Close drive to the Beach! Tenant to obtain HOA approval prior to move in and pay any fees associated with the approval. there is a $15 pest control fee every month additional to the rent.