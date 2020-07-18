422 East Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

NICE DOWNTOWN APARTMENT with utilities included! Rare opportunity to live in the heart of the city in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit has had a nice renovation, and some of the historic details have been preserved.



Features include: Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, gas stove, fridge, built in microwave, electric fireplace, standup shower (no tub), full living room, bedroom, bonus nook area, and your own large screened in balcony.



This is a must see!