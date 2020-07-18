All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 422 East Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
422 East Church Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

422 East Church Street

422 East Church Street · (904) 591-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Downtown Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

422 East Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NICE DOWNTOWN APARTMENT with utilities included! Rare opportunity to live in the heart of the city in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit has had a nice renovation, and some of the historic details have been preserved.

Features include: Ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, gas stove, fridge, built in microwave, electric fireplace, standup shower (no tub), full living room, bedroom, bonus nook area, and your own large screened in balcony.

This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 East Church Street have any available units?
422 East Church Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 East Church Street have?
Some of 422 East Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 East Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 East Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 East Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 East Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 422 East Church Street offer parking?
No, 422 East Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 East Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 East Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 East Church Street have a pool?
No, 422 East Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 East Church Street have accessible units?
No, 422 East Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 East Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 East Church Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 422 East Church Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity