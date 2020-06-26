Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4212 MELROSE AVE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4212 MELROSE AVE
4212 Melrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4212 Melrose Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom (1 side of a duplex)-Combination Living/Dining Room-Eat in Kitchen- Ceramic Tile-CH&A-Stackable Washer and Dryer-Patio-Fenced Yard-Off Street Parking-Pet OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have any available units?
4212 MELROSE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4212 MELROSE AVE have?
Some of 4212 MELROSE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4212 MELROSE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4212 MELROSE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 MELROSE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE offers parking.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have a pool?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
