All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4212 MELROSE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4212 MELROSE AVE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

4212 MELROSE AVE

4212 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4212 Melrose Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom (1 side of a duplex)-Combination Living/Dining Room-Eat in Kitchen- Ceramic Tile-CH&A-Stackable Washer and Dryer-Patio-Fenced Yard-Off Street Parking-Pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have any available units?
4212 MELROSE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 MELROSE AVE have?
Some of 4212 MELROSE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 MELROSE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4212 MELROSE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 MELROSE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE offers parking.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 MELROSE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have a pool?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have accessible units?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 MELROSE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 MELROSE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia