All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 421 W. Church Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
421 W. Church Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

421 W. Church Street

421 Church Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

421 Church Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32202
LaVilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
air conditioning
24hr concierge
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
internet access
Corporate fully furnished lofts at The Metropolitan Lofts offer all the COMFORTS & CONVENIENCES of home- Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Enjoy a LUXURIOUS and STRESS FREE stay in Downtown Jacksonville. All you need is your clothes and toothbrush, we take care of the rest!
Call Lily now for availability and pricing

MONTH TO MONTH OR SHORT & LONG TERM LEASES AVAILABLE

**** Corporate Loft Features*****
-FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET
-Free cable* NO PETS
-Partial Utilities
-Individual A/C & Heat
-Designer loft kitchens
-New York style urban lofts
-Oversized windows
-10 1/2 Ceilings
-Exposed ventilation ducts
-Skyline views/ NO SMOKING
-Individual full size washer & dryer
-24/7 CONCIERGE SERVICE
***Call Lily now for availability and pricing
HOURS: MON- FRI 9AM TO 6PM
SAT 10 AM TO 5PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 W. Church Street have any available units?
421 W. Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 W. Church Street have?
Some of 421 W. Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 W. Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 W. Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 W. Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 W. Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 421 W. Church Street offer parking?
No, 421 W. Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 W. Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 W. Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 W. Church Street have a pool?
No, 421 W. Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 W. Church Street have accessible units?
No, 421 W. Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 W. Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 W. Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia