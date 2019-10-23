4144 EMILIO LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

From the moment you open the front door, this place feels like HOME! Beautiful 4bdrm/4bth two story features desirable floor plan with two bedrooms, master, and spacious loft upstairs. Additional guest /in-law bedroom with full bath on first floor. Spacious family room opens to the gourmet kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, large island, pendant lighting, & walk-in pantry with glass door. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining and large family gatherings. Additional office/flex room on 1st floor. Spacious master suite with luxury master bath - large walk-in shower, garden tub, & dual vanity. Wood look tile and wall to wall carpet throughout. Enjoy the privacy of the fenced backyard and covered lanai with the water view.