Jacksonville, FL
4144 EMILIO LN
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:07 AM

4144 EMILIO LN

4144 Emilio Lane · (904) 238-2090
Location

4144 Emilio Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2557 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
From the moment you open the front door, this place feels like HOME! Beautiful 4bdrm/4bth two story features desirable floor plan with two bedrooms, master, and spacious loft upstairs. Additional guest /in-law bedroom with full bath on first floor. Spacious family room opens to the gourmet kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, large island, pendant lighting, & walk-in pantry with glass door. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining and large family gatherings. Additional office/flex room on 1st floor. Spacious master suite with luxury master bath - large walk-in shower, garden tub, & dual vanity. Wood look tile and wall to wall carpet throughout. Enjoy the privacy of the fenced backyard and covered lanai with the water view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 EMILIO LN have any available units?
4144 EMILIO LN has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 EMILIO LN have?
Some of 4144 EMILIO LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 EMILIO LN currently offering any rent specials?
4144 EMILIO LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 EMILIO LN pet-friendly?
No, 4144 EMILIO LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4144 EMILIO LN offer parking?
No, 4144 EMILIO LN does not offer parking.
Does 4144 EMILIO LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 EMILIO LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 EMILIO LN have a pool?
No, 4144 EMILIO LN does not have a pool.
Does 4144 EMILIO LN have accessible units?
No, 4144 EMILIO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 EMILIO LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 EMILIO LN has units with dishwashers.
