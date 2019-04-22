Amenities

4123 Hollister Place Available 08/10/19 Nice home for rent in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, 2019**



Nice home in the Mandarin area coming available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. This home has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room. Beautiful brick fireplace. Screened in patio, nice size yard and 2 car garage.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



