Last updated July 16 2019

4123 Hollister Place

Location

4123 Hollister Place, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
4123 Hollister Place Available 08/10/19 Nice home for rent in Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th, 2019**

Nice home in the Mandarin area coming available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. This home has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room. Beautiful brick fireplace. Screened in patio, nice size yard and 2 car garage.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5021395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Hollister Place have any available units?
4123 Hollister Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Hollister Place have?
Some of 4123 Hollister Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Hollister Place currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Hollister Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Hollister Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Hollister Place is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Hollister Place offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Hollister Place offers parking.
Does 4123 Hollister Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Hollister Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Hollister Place have a pool?
No, 4123 Hollister Place does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Hollister Place have accessible units?
No, 4123 Hollister Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Hollister Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Hollister Place does not have units with dishwashers.
