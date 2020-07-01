All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4104 Nakema Drive
4104 Nakema Drive

4104 Nakema Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Nakema Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arrowoods - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 2 car garage located in the Arrowoods community! Rent includes lawn care, tenant responsible for irrigation.

(RLNE5033869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Nakema Drive have any available units?
4104 Nakema Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4104 Nakema Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Nakema Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Nakema Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Nakema Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive have a pool?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Nakema Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Nakema Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

