Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

4081 PACKARD DR

4081 Packard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4081 Packard Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home for the location. This one is a must see. No Carpet in the home. Great back yard for privacy and a large porch for you to relax on. Ready April 1!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4081 PACKARD DR have any available units?
4081 PACKARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4081 PACKARD DR have?
Some of 4081 PACKARD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4081 PACKARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4081 PACKARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4081 PACKARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4081 PACKARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4081 PACKARD DR offer parking?
No, 4081 PACKARD DR does not offer parking.
Does 4081 PACKARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4081 PACKARD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4081 PACKARD DR have a pool?
No, 4081 PACKARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 4081 PACKARD DR have accessible units?
No, 4081 PACKARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4081 PACKARD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4081 PACKARD DR has units with dishwashers.
