All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4004 LIONHEART DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4004 LIONHEART DR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:48 PM

4004 LIONHEART DR

4004 Lionheart Drive · (904) 625-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4004 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful gated community located close to JTB, Southside and St Johns Town Center shopping! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has an attached 2 car garage. Slider glass doors open to a screened in patio. Huge master bath with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are upstairs. All neutral colors. Upstairs washer and dryer included (as-is but good condition). Community amenities included. Good credit, steady employment and household income of $5200 min. per month required.Application under MORE/Documents tab. MAX 2 PETS UNDER 40 LBS with prior approval. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 LIONHEART DR have any available units?
4004 LIONHEART DR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 LIONHEART DR have?
Some of 4004 LIONHEART DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 LIONHEART DR currently offering any rent specials?
4004 LIONHEART DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 LIONHEART DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 LIONHEART DR is pet friendly.
Does 4004 LIONHEART DR offer parking?
Yes, 4004 LIONHEART DR does offer parking.
Does 4004 LIONHEART DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 LIONHEART DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 LIONHEART DR have a pool?
Yes, 4004 LIONHEART DR has a pool.
Does 4004 LIONHEART DR have accessible units?
No, 4004 LIONHEART DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 LIONHEART DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 LIONHEART DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4004 LIONHEART DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity