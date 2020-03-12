4004 LIONHEART DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Wonderful gated community located close to JTB, Southside and St Johns Town Center shopping! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has an attached 2 car garage. Slider glass doors open to a screened in patio. Huge master bath with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are upstairs. All neutral colors. Upstairs washer and dryer included (as-is but good condition). Community amenities included. Good credit, steady employment and household income of $5200 min. per month required.Application under MORE/Documents tab. MAX 2 PETS UNDER 40 LBS with prior approval. Professionally managed.