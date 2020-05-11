All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

4001 COASTAL COVE CIR

4001 Coastal Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Coastal Cove Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Breathtaking, 2-year old home in sought-after Coastal Cove! From the instant you walk into this two-story home, you know you have found the PERFECT house. Sleek kitchen with quartz counter tops; butler's pantry; stainless steel appliances; and double ovens!. Spacious family room with wood-look tile floors. Screen patio overlooks an entertainer's oasis with fire pit. Large landing is perfect for home office or gamers! Oversized owner's suite with double walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower, and double sinks with quartz counter tops. Fenced backyard, inside laundry, double garage with opener. Irrigation system for easy lawn maintenance. Water softener, too! This home is available January 1st, but tour it today! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have any available units?
4001 COASTAL COVE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have?
Some of 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4001 COASTAL COVE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR offers parking.
Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have a pool?
No, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have accessible units?
No, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 COASTAL COVE CIR has units with dishwashers.

