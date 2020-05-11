4001 COASTAL COVE CIR

Amenities

Breathtaking, 2-year old home in sought-after Coastal Cove! From the instant you walk into this two-story home, you know you have found the PERFECT house. Sleek kitchen with quartz counter tops; butler's pantry; stainless steel appliances; and double ovens!. Spacious family room with wood-look tile floors. Screen patio overlooks an entertainer's oasis with fire pit. Large landing is perfect for home office or gamers! Oversized owner's suite with double walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower, and double sinks with quartz counter tops. Fenced backyard, inside laundry, double garage with opener. Irrigation system for easy lawn maintenance. Water softener, too! This home is available January 1st, but tour it today! Sorry, no pets.