Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3913 PINE MARSH CT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

3913 PINE MARSH CT

3913 Pine Marsh Court · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Pine Marsh Court, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
ALL LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Cedar Glen community is this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate occupancy. Open concept, split bedrooms, inside laundry, two car garage and open patio overlooking the serene lakefront lot. Since lawn care is covered, you can spend the weekends enjoying the exclusive community access to Sheffield Regional Park just a short boardwalk stroll away from your front door. Community pool, playground included! Convenient access to I-295 making work commutes stress free and the Greater Jacksonville area easily accessible. Call to take a tour of this home today. Pets will be considered with approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have any available units?
3913 PINE MARSH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have?
Some of 3913 PINE MARSH CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 PINE MARSH CT currently offering any rent specials?
3913 PINE MARSH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 PINE MARSH CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 PINE MARSH CT is pet friendly.
Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT offer parking?
Yes, 3913 PINE MARSH CT offers parking.
Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 PINE MARSH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have a pool?
Yes, 3913 PINE MARSH CT has a pool.
Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have accessible units?
No, 3913 PINE MARSH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 PINE MARSH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 PINE MARSH CT has units with dishwashers.

