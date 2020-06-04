3913 PINE MARSH CT

Amenities

ALL LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Cedar Glen community is this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate occupancy. Open concept, split bedrooms, inside laundry, two car garage and open patio overlooking the serene lakefront lot. Since lawn care is covered, you can spend the weekends enjoying the exclusive community access to Sheffield Regional Park just a short boardwalk stroll away from your front door. Community pool, playground included! Convenient access to I-295 making work commutes stress free and the Greater Jacksonville area easily accessible. Call to take a tour of this home today. Pets will be considered with approved application.