3878 JEAN ST

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Rent this wonderful low Country classic home and be within walking distance to all the great restaurants & shops this area has to offer!This home has coffered ceilings in main living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths including 2 master suites. This home features Freshly painted, 1380 square feet downstairs and approximately 750 square feet upstairs that make up an incredible master retreat all with a spa bath and a closet to die for! The Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter-tops with upgraded cabinetry. The home has energy efficient windows, 2 a/c units, The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. House will be available July 10th, 2020. Sorry NO PETS. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.