Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

3878 JEAN ST

3878 Jean Street · (904) 655-8080
Location

3878 Jean Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Rent this wonderful low Country classic home and be within walking distance to all the great restaurants & shops this area has to offer!This home has coffered ceilings in main living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths including 2 master suites. This home features Freshly painted, 1380 square feet downstairs and approximately 750 square feet upstairs that make up an incredible master retreat all with a spa bath and a closet to die for! The Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter-tops with upgraded cabinetry. The home has energy efficient windows, 2 a/c units, The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. House will be available July 10th, 2020. Sorry NO PETS. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3878 JEAN ST have any available units?
3878 JEAN ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3878 JEAN ST have?
Some of 3878 JEAN ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3878 JEAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3878 JEAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 JEAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3878 JEAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3878 JEAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3878 JEAN ST offers parking.
Does 3878 JEAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3878 JEAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 JEAN ST have a pool?
No, 3878 JEAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3878 JEAN ST have accessible units?
No, 3878 JEAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 JEAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3878 JEAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
