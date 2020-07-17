3878 JEAN ST

Amenities
Rent this wonderful low Country classic home and be within walking distance to all the great restaurants & shops this area has to offer!This home has coffered ceilings in main living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths including 2 master suites. This home features Freshly painted, 1380 square feet downstairs and approximately 750 square feet upstairs that make up an incredible master retreat all with a spa bath and a closet to die for! The Kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter-tops with upgraded cabinetry. The home has energy efficient windows, 2 a/c units, The backyard has plenty of space for entertaining. House will be available July 10th, 2020. Sorry NO PETS. RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.