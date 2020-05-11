All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3864 LA MIRADA DR N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3864 LA MIRADA DR N
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

3864 LA MIRADA DR N

3864 La Mirada Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3864 La Mirada Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
**********AVAILABLE 11/1/2019*********** Lots of natural light in this awesome 2nd floor unit located in a gated community. Bathroom opens to additional vanity and walk in closet off master bedroom. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Balcony with storage closet that overlooks a lovely courtyard. Enjoy all of the amenities that this gated community has to offer--indoor AND outdoor pool, club house, fitness center and playground. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS AS PER ASSOCIATION!! RENT PRICE INCLUDES WATER & SEWER!!!Please note--walls are now painted a different color, but still neutral and all carpet has been removed and tile installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have any available units?
3864 LA MIRADA DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have?
Some of 3864 LA MIRADA DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 LA MIRADA DR N currently offering any rent specials?
3864 LA MIRADA DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 LA MIRADA DR N pet-friendly?
No, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N offer parking?
No, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N does not offer parking.
Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have a pool?
Yes, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N has a pool.
Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have accessible units?
No, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 LA MIRADA DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 LA MIRADA DR N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia