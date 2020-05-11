3864 LA MIRADA DR N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool

**********AVAILABLE 11/1/2019*********** Lots of natural light in this awesome 2nd floor unit located in a gated community. Bathroom opens to additional vanity and walk in closet off master bedroom. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Balcony with storage closet that overlooks a lovely courtyard. Enjoy all of the amenities that this gated community has to offer--indoor AND outdoor pool, club house, fitness center and playground. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS AS PER ASSOCIATION!! RENT PRICE INCLUDES WATER & SEWER!!!Please note--walls are now painted a different color, but still neutral and all carpet has been removed and tile installed.